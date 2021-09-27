Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal

09/27/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.3% on Monday

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near three-month peak

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by concerns over the possible fallout from debt-laden developer China Evergrande's crisis, though a firm dollar and gains in U.S. Treasury yields kept the safe-haven metal in a narrow range.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,751.96 per ounce by 0312 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,752.70.

"Gold seems content to range between $1,740 and $1,760 at the moment with Asian buyers adding to longs on dips with Evergrande and China growth fears encouraging regional buyers to add more weight in gold as a haven play," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

However, gold still remains a sell on rallies, he added.

China Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it falls into default, while its wealth management unit is now being investigated.

Gains in the greenback-denominated bullion were, however, limited by a firmer dollar.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held close to three-month peak, touched on Monday on signals the U.S. Federal Reserve is shifting towards tighter policy.

U.S. central bank officials tied reduction in Federal Reserve's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify later in the day before Congress on the central bank's policy response to the pandemic.

Powell said the central bank would move against unchecked inflation if needed.

While gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 990.32 on Monday.

Silver was steady at $22.64 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $983.08 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.3% to $1,957.94.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:12aWorld Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific
RE
12:08aIndian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains
RE
09/27China coking coal, coke futures leap amid supply crunch
RE
09/27World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 1% this year
RE
09/27Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal
RE
09/27India's total covid-19 cases reach about 33.70 mln, death toll reaches 447,373 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 18,795 - health ministry
RE
09/27India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 179 - health ministry
RE
09/27TREASURIES-Two-year yield jumps as traders brace for rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades
2PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters
3Canada seeks to attract U.S. frequent flyers with perks on Air Canada
4Aurora Cannabis : revenue falls short of expectations on lower pot dema..
5BlueBay, Blackrock, Ashmore and UBS exposed to Evergrande -Morningstar

HOT NEWS