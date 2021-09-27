Gold ekes out gains but firm dollar, bond yields hit appeal

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.3% on Monday
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near three-month peak
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday,
buoyed by concerns over the possible fallout from debt-laden
developer China Evergrande's crisis, though a firm dollar and
gains in U.S. Treasury yields kept the safe-haven metal in a
narrow range.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,751.96 per ounce by 0312
GMT, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,752.70.
"Gold seems content to range between $1,740 and $1,760 at
the moment with Asian buyers adding to longs on dips with
Evergrande and China growth fears encouraging regional buyers to
add more weight in gold as a haven play," said Jeffrey Halley,
senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.
However, gold still remains a sell on rallies, he added.
China Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it
falls into default, while its wealth management unit is now
being investigated.
Gains in the greenback-denominated bullion were, however,
limited by a firmer dollar.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held
close to three-month peak, touched on Monday on signals the U.S.
Federal Reserve is shifting towards tighter policy.
U.S. central bank officials tied reduction in Federal
Reserve's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a
September employment report now a potential trigger for the
central bank's bond "taper."
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify later in the day
before Congress on the central bank's policy response to the
pandemic.
Powell said the central bank would move against unchecked
inflation if needed.
While gold is often considered a hedge against higher
inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of
holding gold, which pays no interest.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 990.32 on Monday.
Silver was steady at $22.64 per ounce.
Platinum rose 0.3% to $983.08 per ounce, while
palladium eased 0.3% to $1,957.94.
