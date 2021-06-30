Log in
Gold en route to biggest monthly drop since 2016

06/30/2021 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A gold ingot and gold coins are seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, as upcoming U.S. jobs data and taper talks from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines.

Spot gold eased 0.3% to $1,755.70 per ounce by 0846 GMT, having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,756.70.

Bullion prices are down about 8% for the month, weighed down by the Fed's sudden hawkish shift. But they are up nearly 3% for the quarter.

Equity markets remains strong as the economy recovers, and "that's something which potentially will be a drag on gold", as it is considered as safe haven assets, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding, bullion could drop towards $1,600 by the end of the year.

Investors are also eyeing the non-farm payrolls on Friday, which if comes out strong, could further pressurise gold, Staunovo added.

The U.S. Labor Department expected to report a gain of 690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Meanwhile a "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialling down its massive asset purchase programme as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year.

Elsewhere, silver traded at $25.74 per ounce.

"While outperformance is likely, we see limited prospect of a rising silver price in a falling gold market," Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding, it was holding its forecast for silver at a flat $25 to mid-year 2022.

Palladium lost 0.2% to $2,673.18 per ounce, and was set for a second straight month of decline. Platinum fell 1.4% to $1,052.05 and was set for its biggest monthly and quarterly drop since March 2020.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS