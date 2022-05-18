Gold erases losses as Treasury yields retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,816.49 per ounce by 2:10 p.m. ET (1810 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,815.9.

Treasury yields slid in choppy trading, tracking losses on Wall Street, after poor U.S. housing data added to growing concerns of an economic slowdown. [US/] [.N]

"Another round of weakness in the equity markets in combination with falling yields and safe-haven bids are driving gold prices higher," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

"The real question and crux of the situation is if what Fed does is enough given the amount of inflation. If it isn't enough to quell inflationary pressures, gold will be supportive in that environment," Meger said.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull interest in non-yielding bullion.

Limiting gold's advance, rival safe-haven dollar rebounded after posting its biggest single-day drop in more than two months. [USD/]

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note that while gold improved slightly this week, bouncing back above $1,800, "as long as inflation remains a primary concern for the major economies, gold is likely to find it difficult to make significant gains with the spectre of rising interest rates severely denting the metal's appeal".

Reflecting overall sentiment, inflows into the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to decline. [GOL/ETF]

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $21.42 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6% to $935.49 and palladium fell 3.1% to $1,990.06.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad