Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold erases losses as Treasury yields retreat

05/18/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Gold reversed course to rise on Wednesday as a slide in U.S. Treasury yields helped offset pressure from a firmer dollar and the Federal Reserve's plans for aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,816.49 per ounce by 2:10 p.m. ET (1810 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,815.9.

Treasury yields slid in choppy trading, tracking losses on Wall Street, after poor U.S. housing data added to growing concerns of an economic slowdown. [US/] [.N]

"Another round of weakness in the equity markets in combination with falling yields and safe-haven bids are driving gold prices higher," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

"The real question and crux of the situation is if what Fed does is enough given the amount of inflation. If it isn't enough to quell inflationary pressures, gold will be supportive in that environment," Meger said.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull interest in non-yielding bullion.

Limiting gold's advance, rival safe-haven dollar rebounded after posting its biggest single-day drop in more than two months. [USD/]

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note that while gold improved slightly this week, bouncing back above $1,800, "as long as inflation remains a primary concern for the major economies, gold is likely to find it difficult to make significant gains with the spectre of rising interest rates severely denting the metal's appeal".

Reflecting overall sentiment, inflows into the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to decline. [GOL/ETF]

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $21.42 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6% to $935.49 and palladium fell 3.1% to $1,990.06.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pFed nominee Barr says he's committed to bringing down inflation
RE
02:29pGold erases losses as Treasury yields retreat
RE
02:29pNew York AG to investigate social media platforms used by Buffalo grocery gunman
RE
02:26pHow Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden
RE
02:21pDollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout
RE
02:20pYELLEN : Not legal for U.S. to seize Russian official assets
RE
02:05pWells Fargo sees end-of-year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view
RE
02:04pUK's Sunak to warn cost of living crisis won't be easy to fix
RE
02:02pFormer pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli released from prison
RE
02:01pMastercard to cover employee travel, lodging for out-of-state abortions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS