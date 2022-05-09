Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold extends decline on dollar rally, elevated yields

05/09/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices extended their retreat to fall more than 1% on Monday as the dollar rallied to two-decade highs and U.S. Treasury yields advanced.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,861.46 per ounce by 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.2% to $1,860.40.

"The dollar has exploded higher given expectations of a more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, in turn weighing on gold, which bears no interest," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, the dollar, also considered a rival safe-haven, hovered near a two-decade high as benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 3-1/2 years, amid expectations of higher interest rates. [US/] [USD/]

Two of the Fed's policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against stubborn inflation, citing tightening financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March.

The rising yields also weighed on Wall Street, with sentiment taking a hit from fears of an economic slowdown in China. [.N]

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rapid U.S. interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Spot palladium rose 2.7% to $2,102.00 per ounce, rebounding after shedding as much as 8% on Friday amid concerns over automobile demand especially due to COVID curbs in China.

Investors also took stock of Britain's plan to increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in new sanctions.

But prices of palladium, used in vehicle exhausts to reduce emissions, could come under pressure due to a likely market surplus with global light vehicle production forecasts for 2022 being downgraded amid the chip shortage and China's curbs, Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.

Platinum shed 0.9% to $954.09 and silver fell 2.2% to $21.84.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53aMusk's Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg
RE
11:50aU.S. dollar hits 20-year high as risk aversion dominates
RE
11:49aPutin announces no new escalation on long awaited Victory Day
RE
11:49aUk supermarket group morrisons says will acquire all of mccoll’s…
RE
11:49aUk supermarket group morrisons says has acquired mccoll's out of…
RE
11:48aBitcoin falls to 10-month low as stock markets tumble
RE
11:48aStocks slide on growth fears, dollar extends rally
RE
11:45aPhilippines' Marcos takes lead required to secure presidency
RE
11:44aIndia's largest IPO, for insurer LIC, oversubscribed 2.95 times
RE
11:43aUK police investigate suspicious vehicle in Westminster
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS