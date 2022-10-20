Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold extends fall as higher dollar, bond yields dent appeal

10/20/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

SPDR Gold holdings see biggest outflow since July on Wednesday

*

Spot gold hits lowest level since Sept. 28 at $1,624.98/oz

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell further on Thursday, after declining more than 1% in the previous session, dragged by strengthening in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields amid continued jitters over sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,626.12 per ounce, as of 0358 GMT. Prices earlier hit a fresh three-week low at $1,621.20.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,629.70.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, hurting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to its highest level since mid-2008.

"The trend for gold has been down overall, and the catalyst has been a parallel rise in both the dollar and yields around the Fed's increasingly hawkish stance," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Gold might consolidate above the $1,600-figure, with the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures data, due next week, being next major inflection point, Spivak added.

The Fed's "Beige Book" survey showed U.S. economic activity expanded modestly in recent weeks, although it was flat in some regions and declined in a couple of others, while firms noted that price pressures remained elevated.

The report did little to temper expectations for a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike in November.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, rising U.S. interest rates have increased the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield bullion, and boosted the dollar. Gold is down 11% for the year so far.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 6.08 tonnes on Wednesday, their biggest one-day outflow since July 6.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.28 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $882.25 and palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,985.25. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.12046 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.72518 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 13492.05 Real-time Quote.10.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.97655 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
GOLD 0.11% 1629.14 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012039 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.56375 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
PALLADIUM 0.40% 1992.5 Delayed Quote.5.36%
SILVER -0.07% 18.378 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
Latest news "Economy"
12:46aChina considers cutting COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News
RE
12:45aNordea profit tops consensus, outlook improves
RE
12:43aAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
RE
12:40aWarburg Pincus to invest $350 million to set up Southeast Asia digital insurance firm
RE
12:37aDollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
RE
12:36aThai domestic car sales rise 15.64% y/y in September
RE
12:35aMalaysia to go to polls on Nov. 19
RE
12:33aChina's onshore and offshore yuan trim intraday losses after blo…
RE
12:31aWarburg pincus: new insurance platform comprises buyout firm's i…
RE
12:29aGold extends fall as higher dollar, bond yields dent appeal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decl..
3HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA SET TO OPEN DOWN 5.1%…
4TESLA INC SAYS CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE A PATH, ON SOURCING REQUIR…
5Transcript : Redbubble Limited, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, ..

HOT NEWS