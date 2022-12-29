Advanced search
Gold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data

12/29/2022 | 10:38am EST
*

Initial unemployment claims at seasonally adjusted 225,000

*

Spot gold headed for over 9% quarterly gain

*

Dollar near session low

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday, helped by a dip in the dollar as initial unemployment claim data pointed to a cooling off in the U.S. labour market, easing worries about harsher Federal Reserve rate hikes next year.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,813.73 per ounce by 9:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT) while U.S. gold futures turned positive on the day, rising 0.3% to $1,821.10.

The jobs data led to some dollar weakness and Treasury yields backing off, causing gold to turn around, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding that markets were thin on volume due to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Making gold cheaper for holders of foreign currencies, the dollar index dipped 0.5%, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after hitting a six-week high in the previous session.

Spot gold was also headed for an over 9% quarterly gain, with prices up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes of the U.S. central bank slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

Gold could find good support somewhere in the $1,700s, Streible highlighted, with $1,950 being a reasonable target for an average next year.

Gold earlier this week rallied to its highest in six months on China easing quarantine rules further, yet doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors.

Spot silver rose 1.9% to $23.96 per ounce.

"Encouragingly for gold bulls, silver is outperforming as this is often a good indicator of a move higher in the entire metals complex," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Platinum jumped 3.7% to $1,045.00 and palladium was up 0.7% to $1,796.00. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
