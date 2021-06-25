Gold eyes first weekly rise in four on muted dollar, U.S. data in focus

* Gold may break support at $1,769/oz - technicals
* Palladium, platinum heads for best week since March
* Gold up more than 0.8% so far this week
June 25 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday and was set to
post its first weekly rise in four as the dollar weakened, with
investors awaiting U.S. inflation data after mixed signals from
Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,778.48 per ounce by 0327
GMT. It has risen more than 0.8% so far this week, after last
week's 6% drop.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,778.30.
"Gold has really struggled to rebound convincingly this
week. The market is struggling for a conviction or direction in
the U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI
Asset Management.
"The gold market continues to consolidate around these
levels until the data comes out. The Feds are in no rush to
raise rates and there would be enough inflation in the market to
support gold."
The dollar index slipped 0.1% against its rivals,
making gold less expensive for holders in other currencies,
ahead of U.S. producer price data due later in the day that
would offer further clues on rising inflation.
Two Fed officials warned on Thursday that inflation could
rise more than policymakers' expectation in the near
term.
Fed chief Jerome Powell, however, said this week inflation
would not be the only determinant of interest rate decisions,
calming investors worried about policy tightening after the
Fed's hawkish turn.
Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation that
could follow stimulus measures.
Spot gold may break a support at $1,769 per ounce and fall
into a range of $1,734-$1,744, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,653.17 per ounce, while
platinum climbed 0.6% to $1,099.11. Both the metals were
on track for their best week since March.
Silver was up 0.5% at $26.06 per ounce.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)