Gold faces biggest quarterly drop since early 2021 on higher rates

Gold down 7.4% for the quarter
Silver, platinum set for second-straight quarterly decline
Trend in gold related to interest rates -analyst
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday, thanks
to a softer dollar, but non-yielding bullion was headed for its
biggest quarterly decline since March last year on an ongoing
aggressive monetary policy stance by central banks worldwide.
Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,671.68 per ounce by 0823
GMT. Prices are set for their best weekly gain since end-July,
up 1.7% so far. For the quarter, however, it is down 7.4% — its
worst since the first quarter of 2021.
U.S. gold futures added 0.7% to $1,681.00.
The dollar index touched a one-week low, making gold
less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
"The slowdown of the U.S. dollar is supporting gold," said
Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money,
adding short term outlook for gold, however, still remains weak.
The trend of gold is mostly related to interest rates, and
the aggressive shift in the monetary policy of the Federal
Reserve and other central banks have been a bearish catalyst for
bullion, De Casa added.
Fed policymakers have been resolute in raising interest
rates despite a turmoil in global financial markets. Although
gold is considered a safe bet in times of economic and political
uncertainty, rate hikes tend to dull the appeal of bullion,
which yields no interest.
Meanwhile, Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in the second
quarter but was below its pre-pandemic peak, contrary to an
earlier estimate that it had recovered.
"As we move towards let's say October, November, the
physical demand from India, China is going to be supportive,"
said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
"So, I'm not much bearish on gold, prices should get support
near $1,600."
Spot silver rose 1.6% to $19.12 per ounce, while
platinum jumped 1.1% to $874.26. Both metals were headed
for their second straight quarterly decline.
Palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,226.52 and has gained
about 15% so far in the quarter.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
editing by Uttaresh.V)