Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar

05/31/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, and was headed for a second straight month of declines, as a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields dented the metal's appeal despite concerns over surging inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,845.54 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), and was down 2.7% for the month in its biggest decline since last September. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,848.60.

The dollar index rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped, dimming the appeal of the non-yielding metal. [USD/][US/]

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday advocated for the central bank to raise interest rates at every meeting until inflation is curbed, winding back expectations of a pause in hikes after June and July.

"There is this expectation from the market that Biden might press the Fed to do more to fight these inflationary pressures and as a result we've seen a fairly steady dollar and some light pressure on the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Later in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Fed Chair Jerome Powell and they are likely to discuss the historic inflation and the U.S. and global economies.

While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar in which gold is priced.

Data on the day showed Euro zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May.

Silver fell 0.5% to $21.83 per ounce, and was down nearly 4.1% for the month.

Platinum was down 0.1% to $958.29 per and was set for its first monthly gain in three.

Palladium fell 1.3% to $2,006.47 and declined 13.4% so far this month, the most since November.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aRussia extends quotas for fertiliser exports to help domestic farmers
RE
11:01aFACTBOX : How could UK PM Boris Johnson be ousted by unhappy lawmakers?
RE
10:57aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:57aRussia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail
RE
10:56aGold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar
RE
10:56aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:51aUvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
RE
10:51aDenmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence
RE
10:49aColombia peso, market rally on candidate Hernandez's advance to second round
RE
10:48aActor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5TECO 2030 releases Q1 2022 Report

HOT NEWS