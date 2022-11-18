Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

*
U.S. dollar headed for best week in a month
Silver, platinum, palladium set for weekly dip
Markets see 87% chance of 50-bps hike at Fed's Dec meeting
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were
bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the
bank seeks to lower inflation.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by
10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set for a weekly decline of about
0.8%, its biggest since mid-October.
U.S. gold futures also fell 0.3% to $1,757.40.
The slight pullback in gold after the recent rally has been
through a technical retracement in the gold market, said David
Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Future.
The pullback could continue going into next week's December
option expiration, which could cause a further consolidation in
gold, Meger added, and that the market overall seems focused on
interest rate expectations from the Fed.
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on
Friday the central bank has more rate rises ahead of it as it
seeks to lower inflation, adding that a 75-bps hike was still on
the table.
The dollar index firmed, making gold more
expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields also edged higher.
While gold has shed 15% since its March peak after the Fed
began tightening monetary policy, it has gained about 7% since
the beginning of November as markets started pricing in a slower
pace of rate hikes.
Markets currently see an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike
at the Fed's December meeting.
Although bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher
interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding. Analysts
said institutional investors are wary and further gains for gold
could be elusive.
On the physical front, Chinese premiums fell sharply as
buying slowed in the top consumer.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.02 per ounce, yet was
set for a 3% weekly drop.
Platinum fell 0.1% to $980.17 and palladium
fell 2% to $1,966.00, both en route to weekly declines.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)