Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold falls on firm yields, dollar; U.S. inflation data in focus

05/12/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a slight rebound in the dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,832.05 per ounce by 0646 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,833.60.

"The dollar has strengthened a little bit ... if the inflation rate is higher than expected, it could encourage central banks to consider tightening their monetary policies faster than expected," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The dollar index was up 0.2%, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. [USD/]

Concerns of a potential acceleration in inflation dragged down the U.S. currency to a more than two-month low in the previous session and drove Asian shares to two-month lows earlier on Wednesday. [MKTS/GLOB]

The U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT is keenly awaited by market participants to gauge inflationary pressure.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields scaled a more than one-week peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion's appeal this year.

"The 200-day moving average at $1851 an ounce remains formidable resistance, but gold now has clear support at $1820 an ounce," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Fed officials grappled on Tuesday with April's unexpectedly weak employment growth, maintaining faith in the U.S. economic recovery but acknowledging the pace of the jobs recovery may prove choppier than anticipated.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings surged to a record in March, reiterating that a shortage of workers was hampering job growth.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,951.60 per ounce. Silver slipped 0.7% to $27.45 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,233.01.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aTop U.S. fuel pipeline edges toward reopening as gasoline shortages worsen
RE
03:07aGold falls on firm yields, dollar; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
03:07aIndian court upholds travel bar on founder of debt-laden hospital operator NMC
RE
03:04aU.S. removes Xiaomi from government blacklist, parties to resolve litigation
RE
03:00aSBM Offshore upbeat on new projects after Q1 revenue fall
RE
03:00aRenewables and grids support Iberdrola earnings and outlook
RE
02:58aSoftBank posts $37 billion Vision Fund profit, eyes further IPOs
RE
02:56aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA  : European Union-Kenya Green Diplomacy Conference
PU
02:55aPrivate equity firm to buy UDG Healthcare in $3.7 billion deal
RE
02:54aBAYER  : Rebound at Bayer's agriculture unit blighted by forex headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
2Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
3NUTRYFARM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : NUTRYFARM INTERNATIONAL : Ventures Into Singapore's Durian Market with Estab..
4BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
5METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..

HOT NEWS