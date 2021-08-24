Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets virus spike may delay Fed taper

* U.S. business activity growth slowed in August - IHS
Markit
* A recession bringing lasting support to gold unlikely -
analyst
* Palladium extends gains, up over 2.5%
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold consolidated above $1,800 on Tuesday
as some investors bet the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could
steer the U.S. Federal Reserve away from tapering its economic
support at its Jackson Hole symposium.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,806.21 per ounce by 10:35
a.m. EDT (1435 GMT). U.S. gold futures also gained 0.1%
to $1,808.20.
Bullion hit a near-three week high on Monday, bolstered by a
retreat in the dollar and on expectations that rising cases of
the Delta variant could prompt the Fed to delay a winding down
of economic support measures.
Reflecting the economic impact of the virus, was data
showing U.S. business activity growth slowed in August, while
Asia's robust economic recovery from last year lost steam.
Boosting gold, "the tenure of the marketplace has pivoted
from thinking the Fed would lean hawkish at Jackson Hole
symposium to one of the coronavirus keeping the Fed from doing
anything as soon as they might have wanted to, and maybe even
this year," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said.
A hike in interest rates translates into increased
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
"What might be gold market sensitive is the Fed might start
to say inflation isn't as transitory as thought and that could
prompt them to tighten policy down the road, though the impact
of the virus should override inflationary concerns for now."
The precious metal is also considered as a hedge against
inflation.
Gold's latest uptick also came despite outflows from
exchange-traded funds.
"Even though short-term hiccups to economic activity are a
risk to watch, a renewed recession, bringing lasting support to
gold, still seems very unlikely," said Carsten Menke, Head Next
Generation Research, Julius Baer in note.
Silver rose 1.1% to $23.91 per ounce, while platinum
gained 0.2% to $1,015.35.
Palladium was up 2.6% at $2,461.55. Prices climbed
5.5% on Monday.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike
Harrison)