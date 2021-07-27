Gold firms above key $1,800 level ahead of Fed policy verdict

* Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT
July 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Wednesday above
the key psychological level of $1,800 on a weaker dollar, though
gains were curbed by investor caution ahead of a Federal Reserve
meeting that could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's policy
tapering plans.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,806.00 per ounce, as of
0328 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,806.90.
"Gold is benefiting from some risk-hedging buying by
investors ahead of tonight's FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) meeting outcome," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said.
"Overall, gold remains anchored within a broader
$1,790-$1,810 range and lacks the momentum to convincingly break
either side for now. That may change post-FOMC."
Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT later in the day
followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.
Bullion slumped 7% in June after the Fed struck a hawkish
tone in its last meeting.
Investors will look for cues on when the central bank will
begin to taper its monetary support amid fast-rising prices and
any view on the looming threat from Delta variant of
coronavirus.
The Fed will likely announce the first of a scheduled round
of reductions to its bond purchase program, but will leave its
rate rising schedule still some ways down the road, Edward Meir,
analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets said in a note.
However, "any selloff in gold will be more measured as the
complex has discounted much of the Fed move already."
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was pinned below 3-1/2-month peak
scaled last week, curbed by a decline in real yields and
trepidation ahead of the Fed's policy decision.
Asian shares were also stuck at a seven-month trough on
Wednesday.
Silver rose 0.6% to $24.81 per ounce, after having
hit its lowest level in nearly four months at $24.46 on Tuesday.
Palladium edged up 0.3% to $2,615.60 per ounce, while
platinum climbed 0.8% to $1,058.61.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)