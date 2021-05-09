Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold firms as U.S. jobs data miss cements low rates view

05/09/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday to trade near a three-month peak hit last week after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data supported hopes that interest rates will remain low for some time, bolstering the metal's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,832.26 per ounce by 0315 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,832.60 per ounce.

"The U.S. jobs report is pretty much the start and finish of the story for gold at the moment. It has really tightened expectations out of the market, at least at the margins of Federal Reserve rate hikes," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

With the momentum to the upside, $1,850 will be the next key level to watch for gold, he added.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, as businesses scrambled for workers and raw materials amid rapidly improving public health and massive government aid.

The 266,000 jobs that U.S. firms added last month were "nowhere near" what was expected, a Federal Reserve official said.

The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates near zero until inflation and employment pick up.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar index languished near a more than two-month low against its rivals. [USD/]

Reflecting increased investor interest in gold, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.6% on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to May 4. [CFTC/]

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,941.50. Silver gained 0.8% to $27.64, while platinum was up 0.6% at $1,256.96.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreyansi Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.16% 0.78471 Delayed Quote.1.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.40217 Delayed Quote.2.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.8243 Delayed Quote.4.99%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 11694.59 Delayed Quote.0.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.21548 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
GOLD -0.12% 1833.83 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.01364 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.25% 0.7274 Delayed Quote.1.40%
PALLADIUM 0.17% 2937.5 Delayed Quote.19.19%
SILVER 0.04% 27.6815 Delayed Quote.4.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aAustralia's Star eyes Crown in $7 billion play, vies with private equity
RE
12:33aEther bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm
RE
12:27aIndia posts 366,161 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours
RE
12:26aJapan's first-quarter GDP likely slipped back into decline as new COVID curbs hit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aIndia's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19
RE
12:01aChina iron ore, steel prices hit record as supply worries prompt speculative buying
RE
05/09Indonesian consumers show growing confidence for first time in a year - central bank survey
RE
05/09Gold firms as U.S. jobs data miss cements low rates view
RE
05/09RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack
4Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack
5CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : CHINA VANKE : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONT..

HOT NEWS