Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold firms on weak dollar; higher Treasury yields weigh

01/17/2022 | 11:18am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comments, updates details and prices)

* Traders await U.S. Federal Reserve Jan. 25-26 policy meeting

* Investors likely to refrain from buying gold ahead of first U.S. rate hike- Commerzbank

* Specs cut net long positions in gold- CFTC

* U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Day

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday after two sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, but rising expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States lifted Treasury yields and kept bullion's gains in check.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,819.72 per ounce by 1045 GMT, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.2% to $1,820.60.

"The euro is bit firmer against the U.S. dollar ... so that is supportive for gold and also the other precious metals. On the other side, yields are slightly up, which is dampening the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

The dollar retreated, making bullion cheap for overseas buyers, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highs last week on rate hike expectations.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jan. 25-26 meeting after policymakers signalled last week that they would start raising interest rates in March to tame surging inflation.

"In our opinion, market participants are likely to refrain from buying gold ahead of the U.S. Fed's first rate hike," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"They may be hoping that the Fed's meeting next week will give them further and/or clearer signals that the Fed will be commencing its rate hike cycle in March."

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Reflecting investor sentiment in gold, speculators cut net long COMEX gold position by 7,083 contracts to 87,859 in the week to Jan. 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.02 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $968.48 and palladium was up 0.6% at$1,888.76.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.7226 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.368 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.79952 Delayed Quote.0.64%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.77% 7.497 Delayed Quote.11.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.1425 Delayed Quote.0.75%
GOLD 0.29% 1821.78 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01347 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
PALLADIUM 0.83% 1891.5 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.66% 2376.159 Delayed Quote.0.01%
SILVER 0.45% 23.056 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aLibyan parliament speaker calls for new government
RE
06:35aFTSE Rises, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Sale Would Dampen Appetite for Stock
DJ
06:32aChina tops forecasts with 8.1% growth in 2021 but headwinds loom
RE
06:28aNigeria's inflation rises in December after 8 months of decline
RE
06:26aPfizer to boost COVID-19 pill production with French deal
RE
06:25aTotalEnergies, Inpex to sell their interests in Block 14 in Angola
RE
06:24aUAE says fuel truck blast kills three, Yemeni Houthis claim attack
RE
06:23aFormer Ukrainian president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
RE
06:21aAmazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
RE
06:18aGold firms on weak dollar; higher Treasury yields weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse says its revamp intact despite chairman's exit over COVID..
2European shares gain with focus on UK M&A, Credit Suisse slips
3Smith & Nephew : JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation &n..
4UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
5Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

HOT NEWS