Gold gains after sharp sell-off as dollar takes breather

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday,
after touching a four-month low in the previous session, as the
dollar paused its rally, spurring demand for the safe-haven
metal.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive to holders of
other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,734.31 per ounce by 0314
GMT. On Monday, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since
March 31.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,735.60.
"The gold market is just digesting and consolidating after
an aggressive bout of volatility," said DailyFX currency
strategist Ilya Spivak.
The expectation of the Fed leaning towards the tapering of
stimulus measures and then eventually raising interest rates
after the strong U.S. jobs report last week is weighing on gold
prices, Spivak added.
The dollar index held steady against its rivals after
solid gains in the last two sessions.
Two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy is
growing rapidly and while the labour market still has room for
improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy
one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.
Though gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, a
Fed rate hike would dull its appeal as it increases the
opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2%
to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday.
On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its Monday low
of $1,684.37 per ounce, driven by a wave C, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, silver gained 0.5% at $23.55 per ounce
after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session.
Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $983.01 and palladium
rose 0.4% to $2,611.75.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)