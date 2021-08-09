Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold gains after sharp sell-off as dollar takes breather

08/09/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* U.S. job openings surge to new record high

* Spot gold may revisit Monday low of $1,684.37/oz - technicals

* Silver rebounds from an eight-month low

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, after touching a four-month low in the previous session, as the dollar paused its rally, spurring demand for the safe-haven metal.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,734.31 per ounce by 0314 GMT. On Monday, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,735.60.

"The gold market is just digesting and consolidating after an aggressive bout of volatility," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The expectation of the Fed leaning towards the tapering of stimulus measures and then eventually raising interest rates after the strong U.S. jobs report last week is weighing on gold prices, Spivak added.

The dollar index held steady against its rivals after solid gains in the last two sessions.

Two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

Though gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, a Fed rate hike would dull its appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday.

On the technical front, spot gold may revisit its Monday low of $1,684.37 per ounce, driven by a wave C, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.5% at $23.55 per ounce after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session.

Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $983.01 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,611.75.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aRuler of UAE's Sharjah appoints new deputy
RE
01:00aFrench territory of Martinique enters new lockdown to tackle COVID crisis
RE
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Drift Lower -2-
DJ
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Drift Lower Again But Commodities Steady
DJ
12:20aDollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk
RE
12:17aAustralia, New Zealand dollars hurt by commodity prices, U.S. taper talk
RE
12:14aOil recovers after hitting three-week low amid surging COVID-19 cases
RE
12:10aAmazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability
RE
12:08aIndia's retail inflation likely cooled to 5.78% in July - Reuters poll
RE
08/09Gold gains after sharp sell-off as dollar takes breather
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
3AGORA, INC. : AGORA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
4Dollar index edges up on upbeat data; virus worries linger
5EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's faces Italian antitrust probe into franchise terms - document

HOT NEWS