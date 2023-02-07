Gold gains as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

*
U.S. dollar down 0.1%
*
China held 65.12 mln fine troy ounces of gold at end-Jan -
data
*
Silver prices rise after hitting 2-month low on Tuesday
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday
as the dollar retreated from a one-month peak after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not revert to a more hawkish
stance despite last week's stronger-than-expected jobs report.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,876.49 per ounce, as of
0351 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% at $1,888.10.
"No major takeaways for gold from Powell's comments
yesterday as gold prices were already corrected due to last
week's positive economic release," said Hareesh V, head of
commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.
Traders are tracking the performance of the dollar and the
global economic situation to get a direction while awaiting
fresh cues, Hareesh said further.
Powell reiterated on Tuesday that inflation was starting to
come down, but cautioned last week's blockbuster jobs report
showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit
of time" and interest rates might need to move higher than
expected.
Following Powell's remarks, the dollar index eased
from a one-month high and was down 0.1% on the day. A weaker
dollar makes greenback-priced gold a more attractive bet for
buyers holding other currencies.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Fed would
probably have to raise interest rates to at least 5.4% in order
to tame high inflation.
Market participants see interest rates rising above 5% in
May.
Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, high interest
rates lift the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding
asset.
Meanwhile, China held 65.12 million fine troy ounces of gold
at the end of January, up from 64.64 million ounces at the end
of December, central bank data showed.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6% to $22.31 per ounce,
after hitting its lowest level in two months in the previous
session.
Platinum was 0.3% higher at $976.48 and palladium
edged up 0.1% to $1,647.33.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)