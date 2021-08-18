Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold gains as virus jitters boost safe-haven appeal

08/18/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor wearing a protective mask arranges a gold necklace displayed at VJ Gold and Diamond jewellery shop in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, as escalating concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant dented sentiment towards riskier assets, lifting bullion's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,791.67 per ounce by 0314 GMT, hovering below a more than one-week high of 1,795.25 hit on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,793.30.

"The elephant in the room is this Delta variant and whether it does materially affect the global recovery. In that situation, gold is likely to find more haven buying," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Asian shares held near year-to-date lows as the Delta variant continued to sweep through the region.

Also hinting at a slowdown in the economy, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July.

Investors now await the minutes from Federal Reserve's July meeting later in the day for guidance on its tapering plans.

"Gold's fate will be decided by the FOMC and whether they signal imminent tapering in September. If that leads to a higher dollar and U.S. yields gold is likely to fall back below $1,700," Halley added.

On Tuesday Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it could be "reasonable" to start tapering later this year, but will depend on progress in the labour market.

Fed chief Jerome Powell said it remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy.

The dollar index held near recent peaks on other majors.

Gold often competes with the dollar as a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainties, with a higher dollar also making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Silver rose 0.7% to $23.79 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.3% to $1,009.67.

Palladium rose 1.2% to $2,519.18, bouncing off near a two-month trough hit on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.72667 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.3753 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.79267 Delayed Quote.1.30%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 11975 Delayed Quote.2.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.17171 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
GOLD 0.23% 1789.9 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013455 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.69371 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
PALLADIUM 1.01% 2520.985 Delayed Quote.6.24%
SILVER 0.40% 23.74 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aHong Kong police arrest four students for 'advocating terrorism'
RE
12:16aThai rate-cut backers fret over economic slowdown risks - c.bank minutes
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aRubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese govt stake in subsidiary of parent company
RE
12:13aJapan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan
RE
12:13aSECOND-HALF SURGE : How to maximize life's later chapters
RE
12:06aChinese iron ore hits near 5-month low as steel curbs hurt
RE
12:01aGold gains as virus jitters boost safe-haven appeal
RE
08/17Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at 8.0%
RE
08/17India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, NZ holds rates steady
2JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : subsidiary Signs Long-term Supply Agreement with Wacker for over 7..
3REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : REALTY INCOME : 614th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty..
4KRISPY KREME, INC. : KRISPY KREME : forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet
5India starts selling oil from strategic reserves after policy shift

HOT NEWS