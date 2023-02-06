Gold gains capped by stronger dollar, yields

*
Dollar, yields highest since early January
*
Palladium falls over 3%
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, yet gains were
limited by a stronger dollar and yields, with investors banking
on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an
economic slowdown linger.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,871.25 per ounce by 10:05
a.m. ET (1505 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6. U.S.
gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,886.20.
"Traders will look at gold as a safe-haven asset and buy
into it," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue
Line Futures in Chicago.
Concerns over a slowdown remain and that is likely to keep
demand for gold on a firm footing this year, analysts said.
Weighing on gold, the dollar index advanced 0.6% to
an almost month-high, making the yellow metal more expensive for
buyers holding other currencies, with benchmark Treasury yields
rising as well.
Gold prices dropped more than 2% on Friday after data showed
U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, with focus on
speeches by a host of Fed officials this week, including
Chairman Jerome Powell.
The Fed last week increased interest rates by a quarter of a
percentage point to 4.5%-4.75% after a year of larger hikes, and
investors are now pricing in the policy rate peaking at 5.05% in
June.
Gold benefits from low interest rates, which reduce the
opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield asset.
In other metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.36 per
ounce, platinum was steady at $973.92.
Palladium fell more than 3% earlier in the session to
$1,560.97 per ounce, its lowest since mid-December 2021.
"Among platinum group metals, supply disruptions in South
Africa due to a deepening energy crisis should help to stabilise
prices in the short term," ANZ said in a note.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)