Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold gains capped by stronger dollar, yields

02/06/2023 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Dollar, yields highest since early January

*

Palladium falls over 3%

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, yet gains were limited by a stronger dollar and yields, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,871.25 per ounce by 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,886.20.

"Traders will look at gold as a safe-haven asset and buy into it," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Concerns over a slowdown remain and that is likely to keep demand for gold on a firm footing this year, analysts said.

Weighing on gold, the dollar index advanced 0.6% to an almost month-high, making the yellow metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, with benchmark Treasury yields rising as well.

Gold prices dropped more than 2% on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, with focus on speeches by a host of Fed officials this week, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed last week increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5%-4.75% after a year of larger hikes, and investors are now pricing in the policy rate peaking at 5.05% in June.

Gold benefits from low interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yield asset.

In other metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.36 per ounce, platinum was steady at $973.92.

Palladium fell more than 3% earlier in the session to $1,560.97 per ounce, its lowest since mid-December 2021.

"Among platinum group metals, supply disruptions in South Africa due to a deepening energy crisis should help to stabilise prices in the short term," ANZ said in a note. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.59% 0.6876 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.2046 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.743 Delayed Quote.1.00%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -2.29% 469.55 Real-time Quote.5.10%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.18% 2097.08 Real-time Quote.8.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 1.07417 Delayed Quote.0.85%
GOLD 0.28% 1870.44 Delayed Quote.2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.61% 0.012094 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.59% 0.6285 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
PALLADIUM -3.49% 1564.5 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.58% 155.39 Real-time Quote.4.70%
SILVER 0.31% 22.33 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
Latest news "Economy"
10:19aCameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder
RE
10:18aFrance moves to block access to pornography sites for minors
RE
10:17aGhana debt swap deal 'good for you', finance minister tells retirees
RE
10:17aNigerian senator and family on trial in UK over organ harvesting plot
RE
10:16aEXPLAINER - Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
RE
10:16aS.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
RE
10:16aBotswana sees 2023 growth of 4%, plans infrastructure drive
RE
10:16aPope says Church conservatives exploited death of ex-pope Benedict
RE
10:14aBotswana sees 2023 growth of 4%, plans infrastructure drive
RE
10:12aTREASURIES-Yields hit four-week highs, Fed expected to hike above 5%
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
3Cora Gold : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
4Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
5Asia shares slip, dollar up as U.S. rate outlook shifts

HOT NEWS