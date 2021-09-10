Gold gains on dollar dip, but hinges on Fed taper cues

* Gold down 1.3% for the week
* Gold range-bound as all eyes on next FOMC meet - analyst
* Palladium down more than 8% for the week
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Friday as
the dollar eased slightly, but uncertainty over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next moves on unwinding its economic support measures
kept bullion in a relatively tight range.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,800.47 per ounce by 0904
GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,804.00.
Lending support to gold, the dollar index was subdued
on the day, making bullion more appealing for those holding
other currencies.
But the U.S. currency was still set for a first weekly gain
in three, which also put gold on track for a weekly decline of
1.3%.
Gold is seeing a range-bound trade and since the metal is
"primarily looked at in terms of the dollar... it's the Fed
which has the big impact on the gold price," said UBS analyst
Giovanni Staunovo.
"Essentially it's all related to the Fed, and everyone is
waiting for the next announcement."
The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to next meet
on September 21-22.
Gold investors closely follow cues from the Fed, since
non-yielding bullion tends to gain when interest rates are low,
while some consider bullion a hedge against higher inflation
fuelled by massive stimulus.
And the signals were mixed, with a recent Fed report showing
the U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August. But a number
of Fed officials said this week the August slowdown in job
growth would not throw off plans to reduce asset purchases this
year.
However, gold continues to remain a buy on dips because
central banks are in no hurry to raise interest rates, Stephen
Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
"Growth is still a really big concern for central banks."
Elsewhere, silver climbed 0.6% to $24.21 per ounce
and platinum rose 0.8% to $985.18. Palladium
gained 1.7% to $2,216.50 but was down over 8% for the week.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in
Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)