Gold gains on dollar pullback, China demand

Dollar index down 0.6% against its rivals
Powell's speech on Wednesday awaited
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell in October
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Monday as a
retreat in the dollar made bullion more attractive for other
currency holders, drawing further support from some safe-haven
demand from China amid wide protests over its strict COVID-19
curbs.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,761.49 per ounce, as of
0933 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,761.10.
"The dollar turning a touch lower is helping gold prices
now," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding if China
COVID situation escalates quickly, it would be positive for the
gold market.
"We got really two opposite drivers playing on gold at the
same time. However, I don't think we're going to see fresh longs
coming and taking the market much higher as we head into the
final furlong of the year."
Rival safe-have dollar surrendered earlier gains and
fell 0.6% against its rivals.
Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on
Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID
restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several
cities.
China's COVID protests dented risk appetite as well.
Meanwhile, the top bullion consumer's net gold imports via
Hong Kong in October fell 45% to 18.664 tonnes from the previous
month, data showed.
Investors' focus this week will be on Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's Wednesday speech on the U.S. economy and labour
market for clues on the monetary policy outlook.
The U.S. Labor Department's November nonfarm payrolls data
due on Friday is expected to provide more clarity on the Fed's
rate-hike path.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of
holding the non-yielding metal.
Meanwhile, silver slipped 0.6% to $21.46, platinum
rose 0.5% to $984.96 and palladium gained 0.7% to
$1,865.23.
