  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold gains on dollar pullback, China demand

11/28/2022 | 05:13am EST
Dollar index down 0.6% against its rivals

Powell's speech on Wednesday awaited

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell in October

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Monday as a retreat in the dollar made bullion more attractive for other currency holders, drawing further support from some safe-haven demand from China amid wide protests over its strict COVID-19 curbs.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,761.49 per ounce, as of 0933 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,761.10.

"The dollar turning a touch lower is helping gold prices now," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding if China COVID situation escalates quickly, it would be positive for the gold market.

"We got really two opposite drivers playing on gold at the same time. However, I don't think we're going to see fresh longs coming and taking the market much higher as we head into the final furlong of the year."

Rival safe-have dollar surrendered earlier gains and fell 0.6% against its rivals.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities.

China's COVID protests dented risk appetite as well.

Meanwhile, the top bullion consumer's net gold imports via Hong Kong in October fell 45% to 18.664 tonnes from the previous month, data showed.

Investors' focus this week will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Wednesday speech on the U.S. economy and labour market for clues on the monetary policy outlook.

The U.S. Labor Department's November nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to provide more clarity on the Fed's rate-hike path.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

Meanwhile, silver slipped 0.6% to $21.46, platinum rose 0.5% to $984.96 and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,865.23. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.15% 0.67034 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.20956 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.74426 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.16% 12984.71 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.79% 1.04554 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
GOLD 0.60% 1761.58 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012246 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.62311 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
PALLADIUM 1.20% 1852 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.49% 1034.82 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
SILVER 0.94% 21.469 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
U.S. GOLD CORP. 1.84% 3.9828 Delayed Quote.-55.60%
