Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs

12/27/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Dollar index down 0.3%

*

China to drop quarantine rule for inbound travellers

*

China optimism to restore appetite for gold - analyst

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened following China's decision to ease COVID curbs.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,808.89 per ounce by 0955 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.8% to $1,817.60.

Gold is performing in line with risk assets, and "further signs that king dollar is loosening its grip on the safe haven throne is also encouraging bullion bulls to restore spot prices back above the psychological $1,800 mark," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

The dollar index slipped 0.3% against its rivals as risk sentiment improved on news of China relaxing quarantine rules. The American currency and gold compete as rival safe-haven assets.

Gold has gained nearly $200 after falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations about slower interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed the dollar's allure.

"Gold was weaker for most of 2022 amid aggressive tightening of monetary policies, rising real yields and dollar strength. But the tide has turned as Fed shifts into policy calibration mode," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

"Sustained recovery in gold prices is possible if Fed pivots."

Higher rates diminish gold's anti-inflationary appeal and increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset as it pays no interest.

China announced on Monday that inbound travellers would no longer have to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 and the new rule will make it much easier for people to return home.

"As China's pivot away from COVID zero filters through the world's second largest economy, that should result in restored appetite for bullion," Tan added.

In other metals, spot silver rose 2.1% to $24.22 per ounce, platinum added 0.8% to $1,029.63.

Palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,785.63. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67427 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.20519 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.73879 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 12904.76 Real-time Quote.6.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.06659 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
GOLD 0.42% 1809.26 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.63049 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
PALLADIUM 1.80% 1797.28 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
SILVER 1.33% 24.16 Delayed Quote.1.86%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
06:27aJapanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.
RE
06:22aNiger reports severe bird flu among poultry, says WOAH
RE
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism -2-
DJ
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism Gives Boost to Futures
DJ
06:13aWhy ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo
RE
06:11aAnalysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
06:09aCaught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
RE
06:08aAnalysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
RE
06:06aJapan asks its insurers to retain marine war cover for LNG shippers in Russian waters
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS