Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs

*
Dollar index down 0.3%
*
China to drop quarantine rule for inbound travellers
*
China optimism to restore appetite for gold - analyst
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key
$1,800 level on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened following
China's decision to ease COVID curbs.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,808.89 per ounce by 0955
GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.8% to $1,817.60.
Gold is performing in line with risk assets, and "further
signs that king dollar is loosening its grip on the safe haven
throne is also encouraging bullion bulls to restore spot prices
back above the psychological $1,800 mark," said Han Tan, chief
market analyst at Exinity.
The dollar index slipped 0.3% against its rivals as
risk sentiment improved on news of China relaxing quarantine
rules. The American currency and gold compete as rival
safe-haven assets.
Gold has gained nearly $200 after falling to a more than
two-year low in late September, as expectations about slower
interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed the
dollar's allure.
"Gold was weaker for most of 2022 amid aggressive tightening
of monetary policies, rising real yields and dollar strength.
But the tide has turned as Fed shifts into policy calibration
mode," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.
"Sustained recovery in gold prices is possible if Fed
pivots."
Higher rates diminish gold's anti-inflationary appeal and
increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset as it pays no
interest.
China announced on Monday that inbound travellers would no
longer have to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 and the new rule
will make it much easier for people to return home.
"As China's pivot away from COVID zero filters through the
world's second largest economy, that should result in restored
appetite for bullion," Tan added.
In other metals, spot silver rose 2.1% to $24.22 per
ounce, platinum added 0.8% to $1,029.63.
Palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,785.63.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in
Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)