Gold gains on sluggish dollar; U.S. jobs in focus

* U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT
* SPDR Gold ETF holdings fell 0.2% on Thursday
* Dollar slips to a one-month trough
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday after the
dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the U.S. jobs data to
gauge the Federal Reserve's plans to start tapering asset
purchases, although for the week, the metal was headed for its
first decline in four.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,813.15 per ounce by 0327
GMT, and was down 0.2% on a weekly basis.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,815.50.
The dollar index fell to a one-month low, bolstering
gold's appeal to those holding other currencies. The greenback
was headed for second straight weekly decline.
"We're seeing minor pre-positioning for people that may be
wanting to take a punt into the non-farm payroll," said Stephen
Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
A weaker number "would be quite positive for gold, cause it
reinforces (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's more cautious outlook for
the U.S. economy... We could see a break below $1,800 threshold
if we get a strong print," Innes added.
Ahead of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report,
due at 1230 GMT, data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week, while layoffs
dropped to their lowest level in more than 24 years in August.
Powell had said last week if job growth continues, the
central bank could start to cut its asset purchases this year,
but would remain cautious in decision to raise interest rates.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement, caused by massive stimulus measures, lower
interest rates also reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 998.52
tonnes on Thursday, lowest since April 2020.
Silver rose 0.2% to $23.92 per ounce.
Platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,001.36. Palladium
climbed 0.3% to $2,406.65.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)