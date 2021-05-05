Log in
Gold gains on subdued bond yields; U.S. jobs data in focus

05/05/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
* Dollar up 0.1%, holds near two-week high

* Palladium moves further away from record high

May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a dip in U.S. treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.53 per ounce by 0322 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,788.60 per ounce.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve is continuing to push back here, it is good for gold because it's keeping yields lower. I think this will eventually lead to a weaker U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"A test of $1,800 is expected sooner rather than later the way this market is marching on to the beat of a very dovish Fed."

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to a one-week low hit on Tuesday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index, meanwhile, rose 0.1% against its rivals, hovering close to a two-week high hit on Wednesday.

Focus now shifts to Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, which is expected to show non-farm-payrolls increased by 978,000 last month.

The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and unemployment falling faster than the core of Fed policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans reiterated his worries about reaching the 2% inflation goal and said he expected monetary policy to stay accommodative for some time.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, palladium was little changed at $2,971.94 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 on Tuesday on supply shortfalls.

Silver was steady at $26.51 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5% to $1,219.04. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.32% 0.77249 Delayed Quote.0.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.3892 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.8143 Delayed Quote.3.52%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.03% 11783.66 Delayed Quote.0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.1998 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
GOLD 0.17% 1788.27 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013542 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.72 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
PALLADIUM 0.42% 2976.5 Delayed Quote.21.82%
SILVER 0.08% 26.45 Delayed Quote.0.47%
