Gold gains on subdued bond yields; U.S. jobs data in focus

* Dollar up 0.1%, holds near two-week high
* Palladium moves further away from record high
May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a
dip in U.S. treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger
dollar, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for
April due later this week.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.53 per ounce by 0322
GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,788.60 per ounce.
"The U.S. Federal Reserve is continuing to push back here,
it is good for gold because it's keeping yields lower. I think
this will eventually lead to a weaker U.S. dollar," said Stephen
Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
"A test of $1,800 is expected sooner rather than later the
way this market is marching on to the beat of a very dovish
Fed."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered
close to a one-week low hit on Tuesday, reducing the opportunity
cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
The dollar index, meanwhile, rose 0.1% against its
rivals, hovering close to a two-week high hit on Wednesday.
Focus now shifts to Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report, which
is expected to show non-farm-payrolls increased by 978,000 last
month.
The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and
unemployment falling faster than the core of Fed policymakers
projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on
Wednesday.
However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans reiterated his
worries about reaching the 2% inflation goal and said he
expected monetary policy to stay accommodative for some time.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
Elsewhere, palladium was little changed at $2,971.94
per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 on
Tuesday on supply shortfalls.
Silver was steady at $26.51 per ounce, while platinum
dipped 0.5% to $1,219.04.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)