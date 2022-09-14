Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold gets reprieve as dollar slips, rate hike bets check advance

09/14/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly casted ingots of 99.99% pure gold are stored after weighing at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, but gains were capped by bets for more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes fuelled by a surprise rise in U.S. inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,704.13 per ounce by 0936 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,715.10.

While weakness in dollar is helping pull gold off its lows, higher yields are likely to make it more difficult for prices to make any meaningful gains in the short term, said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets. [US/]

Gold prices saw their biggest one-day percentage decline since July 14 in the previous session, as the dollar logged its best day since March 2020 after an unexpected rise in U.S. August consumer prices.

"Tuesday's decline was probably in some way an over reaction. Of course gold is suffering from rising rates, but market risks remains significant and gold is strongly holding its safe haven asset role," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money.

The inflation data stoked expectations the Fed could raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously anticipated, with some even speculating a 100-basis-point hike at the end of its Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset.

The dollar index eased 0.4% on Wednesday, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

Meanwhile, world stocks were stuck in a sea of red as markets braced for a more aggressive Fed, and the yen jumped as Japan gave its strongest signal yet that it could act to shore up the battered currency. [MKTS/GLOB]

Spot silver rose 1% to $19.52 per ounce, platinum gained 1.9% to $895.57, and palladium added 0.3% to $2,111.33.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.93% 96.476 Delayed Quote.17.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.67394 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.40% 165.508 Delayed Quote.7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.53% 1.15617 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.82% 108.8 Delayed Quote.20.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.7595 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.29% 13203.68 Real-time Quote.7.94%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.54% 143.384 Delayed Quote.10.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.38% 1.00162 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
GOLD 0.16% 1704.96 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.86% 1.804566 Delayed Quote.16.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012589 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.98% 0.6704 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.86% 85.945 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6003 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
PALLADIUM 1.13% 2106.12 Delayed Quote.18.91%
SILVER 0.96% 19.527 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.91% 143.153 Delayed Quote.23.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aFrance to work with India on nuclear power plant project - minister
RE
06:26aTop of ECB rates cycle an open question, ECB's Herodotou says
RE
06:24aPresident Zelenskiy visits recaptured town of Izium in northeast Ukraine - military
RE
06:24aIndia's Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 billion rupees in FY22
RE
06:22aTrump ally's trial to test century-old U.S. law on what makes someone a 'foreign agent'
RE
06:21aIndex inclusion may fuel only short term gains in Indian rupee, bonds - DBS
RE
06:20aSeven companies bid for new casino licenses in Macau
RE
06:19aChina seeks public comment on possible amendments to cybersecurity law
RE
06:19aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise as U.S. inflation stokes rate hike worries
RE
06:18aKREMLIN : Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain threat to Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Zara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
2FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
3ITM Power : Final Results
4EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set preced..
5UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..

HOT NEWS