Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold heads for weekly dip on rate hike bets, palladium sheds 8%

05/06/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom, in Kolkata

(Updates prices)

By Seher Dareen

(Reuters) - Gold rose on a weaker dollar on Friday but prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve put bullion on course for a third consecutive weekly decline, while palladium fell over 8% on demand concerns.

Palladium fell 6.3% to $2,049.13 an ounce by 2:16 p.m. ET (1816 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Jan. 2022 at $2,002, en route to an about 12% dip for the week.

"There are concerns China's outlook is deteriorating even further and that you might see less demand for some of those metals over the short term and that's kind of driving the move lower for palladium," said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA.

Used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions, the metal retreated nearly 10.9% in the second quarter, since hitting an all-time high in early March at $3,440.76 on concerns the war in Ukraine could cut supply from key producer Russia.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,882.78 per ounce, but was down 0.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% higher at $1,882.8.

The dollar index slipped 0.2%, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

But capping bullion's upside, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields strengthened, with stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data perceived as building the case for bigger interest rate hikes. [USD/] [US/] [.N]

"Gold traders basically saw the non-farm payroll report as another confirmation the Fed is going to remain on cruise control with delivering point rate increases over these next couple of policy meetings," Moya added.

The bond market sell-off would also continue to weigh on gold, Moya added.

While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold is considered a safe store of value during global uncertainties, such as the Ukraine war.

Silver fell 0.8% to $22.32 an ounce and platinum dipped about 2% to $962.00.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pCorn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest
RE
02:54pJudge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection
RE
02:51pU.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
RE
02:50pWall Street slides as investors fear inflation
RE
02:50pU.S. assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month
RE
02:43pExclusive-Canada in talks with Repsol, Pieridae Energy about LNG export terminals -minister
RE
02:41pRosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima
RE
02:40pU.S. CDC identifies 109 cases of hepatitis in children
RE
02:40pDUP says won't back new N.Ireland government without protocol progress
RE
02:33pUnder Armour profit to take hit from higher costs, China curbs; shares tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS