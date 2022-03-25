Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold heads for weekly rise on safe-haven demand

03/25/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields reached new highs.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,956.19 per ounce by 12:44 p.m. ET (1644 GMT).

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,955.70.

Helped by expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR firmed near multi-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. US/

"If interest rates do continue to rise at a quick pace that could limit the upside in precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. .N MKTS/GLOB

"However, overall tone of the market is still supportive of precious metals. There is safe-haven buying and also as an inflation hedge on the retail side. We're seeing clients coming in wanting to add the diversification of gold to their portfolios," Gaffney said. GOL/ETF

The Fed raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week, and traders are pricing in a probability of a 50 basis points rate hike during the Fed policy meeting in May. FEDWATCH

Gold, seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen about 1.8% this week as investors try to shield against the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher oil prices that threaten global growth.

"Don't be surprised to see some safe-haven and bargain buying surface," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $25.44 per ounce, but was on track for a weekly rise of about 2%.

Platinum XPT= dipped 1.7% to $1,002.80 per ounce, and palladium XPD= was down 5.7% at $2,380.20, both set for their third weekly dip.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.7517 Delayed Quote.3.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.3189 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.80069 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.09877 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013117 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.69612 Delayed Quote.2.03%
PALLADIUM -5.66% 2393.5 Delayed Quote.33.43%
PLATINUM -2.05% 1002 Delayed Quote.5.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.33% 1142.0592 Delayed Quote.7.61%
S&P GSCI PLATINUM INDEX -2.43% 268.2348 Delayed Quote.6.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.64% 99.5 Delayed Quote.29.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as tech stocks lose ground
RE
01:09pRussian cenbank to restart buying gold from banks, will pay fixed price from March 28
RE
01:07pFrench insurer AXA halts new investments in Russian assets
RE
01:05pApple closes Russian Mir card loophole for Apple Pay, says Sberbank
RE
01:04pMagnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Northern Qinghai, China - EMSC
RE
01:03pUkrainian forces still control Mariupol city, says regional governor
RE
01:02pGold heads for weekly rise on safe-haven demand
RE
01:01pRussia says it has agreed to coordinate with China on North Korea - RIA
RE
01:00pBank of Canada says it's ready to act forcefully to meet 2% inflation target
RE
12:59pBANK OF CANADA OFFICIAL : Ready to Act 'Forcefully' to Curb Inflation
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
3Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
4Costs of going unvaccinated in America are mounting for workers and com..
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS