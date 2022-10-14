Gold heads for worst week since mid-August as dollar firms

*
Silver set for biggest weekly drop since August
U.S. CPI data drives bets on more big Fed rate hikes
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday fell more than
1% and face their worst week in nearly two months, dragged lower
by a stronger U.S. dollar and worries over the Federal Reserve
potentially continuing with big rate hikes to curb inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,651.89 per ounce by
10:33 a.m. EDT (1433 GMT). Prices have fallen about 2.6% so far
this week. U.S. gold futures lost 1.2% to $1,657.60.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.4% against its rivals, making
bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Gold prices are "increasingly correlated with the moves in
the broad dollar, which unfortunately did not seem to be
relenting," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD
Securities.
Gold can probably retest recent lows, and head to as low as
$1,600 an ounce, Ghali said.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices increased more
than expected in September, providing ammunition to the Fed to
deliver another big rate hike, and consequently setting up what
could be gold's worst week since mid-August.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding an non-interest bearing
asset.
It shed as much as 1.8% on Thursday before recovering to end
the session 0.4% lower as the dollar lost ground after initially
spiking following the inflation report.
"A rebound of that magnitude (for gold) after that inflation
report was strange to say the least," said Craig Erlam, senior
market analyst at OANDA. "Gold moving lower again today is more
in line with what we learned from the data."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, further
weighing on zero-yield gold.
Silver fell 1.8% to $18.53 per ounce, and was also
set for its biggest weekly drop since mid-August.
Platinum firmed 0.1% to $897.51 per ounce, while
palladium slipped 2.4% to $2,057.19. Both remain on
course for weekly declines.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Brijesh Patel in
Bengaluru
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)