Gold hemmed in tight range on Fed caution

U.S. dollar index up 0.1%
Fed seen raising rates above 5% by May
Fed minutes, U.S. PCE data due this week
Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a tight
range on Monday, as bets of more interest rate hikes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed the outlook for non-yielding bullion
and boosted the dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,842.40 per ounce,
as of 0347 GMT, after falling to its lowest since late December
in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1%
to $1,851.30.
Higher interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding
gold, although it is considered a hedge against soaring prices.
"Recent positive economic data and comments from the Fed are
likely to restrict traders from taking big bets on gold on
expectations of further rate hikes," said Hareesh V, head of
commodity research at Geojit Financial Services. "Gold may trade
lacklustre inside a tight range in the immediate run."
Recent economic data showed signs of a resilient U.S.
economy, higher consumer prices, a rebound in producer prices
and a tight labour market, sparking concerns that the Fed would
keep interest rates higher for longer.
Several Fed officials last week signalled that more rate
hikes were needed to bring inflation down to the central bank's
2% target.
Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Fed's latest
policy meeting due to be released on Wednesday. Money markets
are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise benchmark rates
above 5% by May, with a peak in rates seen at 5.3% in July.
The dollar index firmed 0.1%, making greenback-priced
bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.
Investor attention will also be on the Fed's preferred
inflation measure, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures
(PCE) data for January, due later this week for cues on
inflation.
Spot silver was unchanged at $21.72 per ounce,
platinum edged 0.2% higher to $918.29 and palladium
rose 0.4% to $1,504.71.
Market activity could be relatively low on Monday due to a
holiday in the United States.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)