Gold hits 1-week low on dollar bounce, mixed signals from Fed officials

* Dollar index rebounds from Friday's lows
* Higher inflation will be temporary - Fed official
June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on
Monday, weighed down by a bounce in the dollar and mixed signals
from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy tightening
despite tame inflation data.
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,777.03 per ounce by
0249 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to
$1,774.80.
"The jury's still out (on the Fed's timeline on tapering),"
said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
"On one hand, we've to think about normalising policy, but
on the other, a lot of Fed speakers are suggesting inflation
will be transitory, so we don't need the Fed to slam on the
brakes. And, that is kind of sending mixed signals."
Gold prices rose as much as 0.8% on Friday after data showed
the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, the
Fed's preferred inflation measure, came in below expectations.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expected
recent high inflation readings would not last.
The dollar rebounded from Friday's lows, making gold
expensive for holders of other currencies.
The market is trading in a range and until gold breaks above
$1,800 or below $1,760, it's just looking like a sideways trend
in the short term, Rodda said.
Investors were also keeping a close watch on the
negotiations over an U.S. infrastructure deal.
Silver was steady at $26.07 per ounce, palladium
rose 0.1% to $2,640.31. Platinum eased 0.7% to
$1,103.40.
