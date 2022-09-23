Advanced search
Gold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns

09/23/2022 | 07:27am EDT
Marked ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed in a cart at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped more than 1% to their lowest since April 2020 on Friday as a cocktail of factors from a robust dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields to worries around more U.S. interest rate hikes diminished bullion's appeal.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.7% at $1,642.79 per ounce by 1058 GMT and was heading for its second straight weekly decline, down 1.8%. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.5% to $1,672.10.

"The renewed strength of the dollar is pushing gold lower. The gold market's short-term outlook is still challenged by the market looking for a peak in the dollar and especially in the yields," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The dollar =USD jumped 0.9% to a new two-decade high against its rivals, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit an 11-year peak. USD/

A number of central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have raised interest rates this week to tame inflation and also stoked concerns of a global recession (Full Story)(Full Story)(Full Story)

While gold is considered a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, rising rates dull its appeal since it yields no interest.

"There was... some safe-haven buying as the war in Ukraine escalated. Nevertheless, the relentless rise in rates remains a headwind for gold as tightening monetary policies are providing firm ground for both real yield and the USD," said ANZ commodities strategist Soni Kumari. (Full Story)

"Consumer price index numbers are likely to remain elevated and the Fed looks determined to bring down inflation. We are expecting gold prices to fall towards (the) $1,620 per ounce level and below $1,600 per ounce."

Caught in gold's slipstream, spot silver XAG= dropped 3.3% to $19.01 per ounce, palladium XPD= slipped 3.6% to $2,091.91 and platinum XPT= dipped 2.7% to $875.97. All three metals were heading for weekly declines.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(( Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com ; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.12% 0.65697 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.91% 1.10458 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.73831 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.81% 0.97557 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
GOLD -1.55% 1647.03 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012347 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.13% 0.5777 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
PALLADIUM -2.81% 2103.62 Delayed Quote.12.64%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.67% 962.2151 Real-time Quote.-8.36%
SILVER -2.97% 19.0866 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
HOT NEWS