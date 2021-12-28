Log in
Gold hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides

12/28/2021 | 08:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led bullion's year-end rally to a more than one-month high.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,816.55 an ounce by 1256 GMT, its highest since Nov. 22, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,818.40.

"While there are concerns over the Omicron variant, the investment demand is quite flat. So it is just the year-end rally since there is still some risk-on sentiment present," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"Gold may not rally too much in the absence of any major economic data and it will remain in this range," Trivedi said, adding that the positive sentiment on gold at the moment is a result of a weaker dollar.

The U.S. dollar slipped and was near the bottom end of its recent trading range against a basket of peers, supporting gold's appeal for holders of non-U.S. currencies. [USD/]

Limiting gains in safe-haven bullion, shares in Europe and Asia edged higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Given Omicron's rise, expectations of hawkish Fed action in 2022 will see a rethink; and if this happens, gold could start to break out of its range," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

In other metals, silver rose 0.6% to $23.18 an ounce while platinum gained 0.7% to $977.51.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,975.43, having touched a more than one-month peak of $1,998.50 in the previous session.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Kavya Guduru; Editing by David Goodman)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.72568 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.3446 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.78177 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.1327 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
GOLD 0.26% 1817.3 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.39% 0.013392 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.68212 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
PALLADIUM 0.33% 1977 Delayed Quote.-64.38%
S&P 500 1.38% 4791.19 Delayed Quote.25.82%
SILVER 0.66% 23.1934 Delayed Quote.-13.32%
