Gold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal

* Investors await U.S. jobs data due on Friday
* Progress made on inflation goal, says Fed's Barkin
* Gold to resume downward trend this week, says analyst
June 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a more than one-week
low on Tuesday, dented by the dollar's gains and with the focus
turning to U.S. jobs report that could offer a clearer picture
on the Federal Reserve's next move on monetary policy.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,768.90 per ounce by
0832 GMT, after touching $1,766.20, its lowest since June 21,
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to
$1,767.80.
"Market participants are reluctant to build new positions
due to gold's repeated failure to break above the
psychologically important $1,800 level, upcoming labour market
data and inflation," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
He said the dollar level was still pretty strong and
hampering gold.
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of
690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an
unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas
Barkin said, the Fed had made "substantial further progress"
towards its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset
purchases.
Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, although a
rate hike by the Fed would increase the opportunity cost of
holding bullion and dull its appeal.
The dollar index rose 0.2%, making gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Bearish pressure may continue this week ... Expect gold to
resume its downward trend this week as risk sentiment firms and
markets continue to look towards the prospects of tightening
monetary conditions from the Fed," Howie Lee, an economist at
OCBC Bank, said in a note.
Silver fell 0.6% to $25.93 per ounce, platinum
slipped 1.2% to $1,076.87, and palladium shed 0.7% to
$2,667.97.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund
Blair)