Gold hits near two-week high on softer dollar

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a near two-week peak on
Monday, as a weaker dollar offset bets that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could begin tapering its pandemic-era asset purchases
soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,764.60 per ounce by 0112
GMT, after hitting $1,765.54, its highest since Sept. 23. U.S.
gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,764.90.
* The dollar index, dropped to its lowest since Sept.
29, making gold cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to meeting the
inflation mandate set for raising interest rates, Philadelphia
Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said, but it may be a year or
longer before the central bank's employment goal is met to allow
for an actual rate increase.
* The Fed's conditions for raising interest rates could be
met by the end-2022, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester
said on Friday, adding, she expects inflation to come back down
to the central bank's target next year.
* Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, although
reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to
push government bond yields up, in turn translating into a
higher opportunity cost for gold that pays no interest.
* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings slipped 0.4% to 986.54
tonnes on Friday.
* Demand for physical gold also picked up in top consumer
China last week and there was increased activity in other Asian
hubs including Singapore.
* Speculators cut net long positions by 19,471 contracts to
42,123 in the week to Sept. 28, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
* Silver XAG= was up 0.4% at $22.62 per ounce.
* Platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $976.08 and palladium XPD=
edged 0.1% up to $1,921.72.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 U.S. Factory Orders Aug
