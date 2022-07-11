Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength

07/11/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

(Reuters) - Gold hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion, but a slight recovery in the euro against the greenback limited further losses.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,734.20.

"Gold looks like it is trading in direct correlation with EUR/USD in Asia," finding some support as the euro recovered slightly, but if EUR/USD falls through 1.0000 in Asia, gold could drop toward $1,700, OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The euro was near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation. [USD/]

Strength in the dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

U.S. consumer price index data, a key measure of inflation, is due Wednesday, and is expected to show prices rose 8.8% in June from a year earlier.

Recent inflation data has not been encouraging, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Monday, saying the lack of month-to-month improvement in the pace of price increases warrants another 0.75 percentage point increase in the federal funds rate when policymakers meet later this month.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, somewhat buoying demand for gold. [US/]

"Gold seems to have found a few friends near $1,730 over the last couple of days, without ever seriously looking like it would reverse its recent selloff," Halley said.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.14 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.7% to $863.82, and palladium dropped 1% to $2,140.80.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aIndian shares fall as investors await inflation data
RE
07/11U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges
RE
07/11Yellen meets Japan's top central banker amid growing global economic challenges
RE
07/11South Korea steps up security after Abe killing, U.S. ambassador due at LGBTQ parade
RE
07/11South Korea steps up security after Abe killing, U.S. ambassador due at LGBTQ parade
RE
07/11Rocket booster bursts into flames at SpaceX plant during test firing
RE
07/11U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges
RE
07/11India's high inflation to stick for longer, rates to rise more - Reuters poll
RE
07/11Australia, NZ dollars shrouded by global gloom, hit two-year lows
RE
07/11Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK retailers see biggest squeeze since pandemic as inflation bites - BR..
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Extraordinary Report (July 1,2022) (269 K..
3State Gas : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
4Indian shares fall as investors await inflation data
5Gold hits nine-month trough on dollar strength

HOT NEWS