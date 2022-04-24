Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold hits over 2-week low on hawkish Fed bets, firmer dollar

04/24/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An ingot of 99.99 percent pure gold is cast at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Monday to their lowest in more than two weeks, as bets for an increasingly aggressive and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve approach to tightening monetary policy boosted the dollar and pressured demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,923.74 per ounce, as of 0321 GMT, hitting its lowest since April 7. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6% at $1,923.30.

Although the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is nearing 3% and theoretically that's supposed to be a tipping point for gold, it is more about real yields that are starting to catch up and that will weigh on gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. [US/]

With expectations for a half-percentage point interest rate hike at the Fed's May meeting now locked in, traders on Friday piled into bets that the U.S. central bank will go even bigger in subsequent months.

The dollar firmed near its highest in two years, making greenback-priced gold costlier for other currency holders. [USD/]

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.

Gold still has some intrinsic value when economies slow because then, banks don't want to raise interest rates, Innes said, adding: "The market is pricing in rates, rates, rates. But what happens if the economy starts tanking very aggressively?"

U.S. officials arrived in Kyiv late on Sunday and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an aide to the Ukrainian leader said, as Russia's invasion entered a third month.

Spot silver dipped 1% to $23.89 per ounce, platinum eased 0.4% to $927.00, and palladium fell 2.9% to $2,305.69.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Bharat Gautam


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:43aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to Hit Shares Again
DJ
12:33aBeijing's biggest district begins COVID mass testing
RE
12:28aJapan govt to spend 6.2 trln yen for econ steps to counter oil prices - Nikkei
RE
12:26aOil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries
RE
12:23aInvestors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
RE
12:23aAbu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources
RE
12:21aRecycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
2Shares of top Indonesian palm oil companies tumble after export ban
3Nissan shares fall 4% after report Renault exploring stake sale
4Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban
5Nokia Oyj : launches 5G Open Lab to accelerate private wireless network..

HOT NEWS