Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold hits over 3-month high on lower U.S. bond yields

05/17/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* U.S. Fed minutes due on Wed in focus

* Silver hits one-week high

* Spot gold may rise to $1,876/oz - Reuters technical analyst

May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a 3-1/2 month high on Monday as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields and persistent inflation worries in the bullion market burnished the appeal of the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,850 per ounce by 0930 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.7% to $1,851.10.

"Higher than expected (U.S.) consumer price inflation and weaker retail sales was really the potent combination for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Higher inflation has been the key source of inspiration for renewed demand that we have seen in gold, especially during the last couple of weeks."

Key U.S. economic readings last week showed April U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled and a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices.

The Fed sought to ease market concerns about rising inflation after the data, keeping a lid on U.S. Treasury yields.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due on Wednesday for more cues on the central bank's monetary policy and any comments on inflation.

Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation.

Speculators had raised net long positions in gold in the week to May 11, data from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,028.36 tonnes on Friday.

Spot gold may rise to $1,876 per ounce, as it has broken a resistance at $1,847, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver was up 0.8% at $27.62 per ounce, after hitting a one-week high earlier in the day. Platinum gained 0.4% to $1,229.80 and palladium edged 0.4% higher to $2,903.62.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.77546 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.41068 Delayed Quote.3.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.8251 Delayed Quote.5.16%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.2163 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
GOLD 0.13% 1849.655 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013646 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.72075 Delayed Quote.0.98%
PALLADIUM 0.19% 2901.446 Delayed Quote.17.87%
SILVER 0.46% 27.614 Delayed Quote.4.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aFutures dip as focus turns to retail earnings
RE
06:50aOil prices stable as recovery confidence holds up
RE
06:49aEU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs
RE
06:49aBitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
RE
06:45aUK water watchdog plans 2.8 billion pound backing for green projects
RE
06:42aEU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on 'trade-distorting policies'
RE
06:41aBritain's carbon market to launch - with missing EU link
RE
06:38aChina to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say
RE
06:36aFinancials push India stocks higher as domestic COVID-19 cases ease
RE
06:32aGold hits over 3-month high on lower U.S. bond yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors
5AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery

HOT NEWS