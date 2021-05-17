Gold hits over 3-month high on lower U.S. bond yields

* U.S. Fed minutes due on Wed in focus
* Silver hits one-week high
* Spot gold may rise to $1,876/oz - Reuters technical
analyst
May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a 3-1/2 month high on
Monday as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields and persistent inflation
worries in the bullion market burnished the appeal of the
non-yielding metal.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,850 per ounce by 0930
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 earlier in the
session. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.7% to $1,851.10.
"Higher than expected (U.S.) consumer price inflation and
weaker retail sales was really the potent combination for gold,"
said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
"Higher inflation has been the key source of inspiration for
renewed demand that we have seen in gold, especially during the
last couple of weeks."
Key U.S. economic readings last week showed April U.S.
retail sales unexpectedly stalled and a bigger-than-expected
rise in consumer prices.
The Fed sought to ease market concerns about rising
inflation after the data, keeping a lid on U.S. Treasury yields.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped
to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting due on Wednesday for more cues on the central
bank's monetary policy and any comments on inflation.
Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation.
Speculators had raised net long positions in gold in the
week to May 11, data from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,028.36
tonnes on Friday.
Spot gold may rise to $1,876 per ounce, as it has broken a
resistance at $1,847, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, silver was up 0.8% at $27.62 per ounce,
after hitting a one-week high earlier in the day. Platinum
gained 0.4% to $1,229.80 and palladium edged 0.4%
higher to $2,903.62.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)