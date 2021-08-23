Log in
Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

08/23/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.65 per ounce by 0321 GMT, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,804.10.

The dollar index was steady after falling about 0.6% on Monday. [USD/]

The fact that gold again breached $1,800 level says that the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant, OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said.

IHS Markit data showed U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August, with the fast spreading Delta variant weakening the momentum of the rebound.

Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium as they await guidance on the central bank's taper plans.

Jackson Hole is likely to be a non-event, anything else would be a bonus, Lee said, adding "if the bonus is on the dovish side then we will see gold prices pick up probably back to the $1,850 level."

Easing worries of an imminent tapering helped buoy the Asian shares on Tuesday. [MKTS/GLOB]

"The $1,850 level is everything for gold and if after the Jackson Hole Symposium, prices can't make a fresh August high, bullion investors might be quick to the sidelines," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.5% to 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday, their lowest since April 2020.

Silver fell 0.4% to $23.56 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.2% lower to $1,011.66.

Palladium was up 0.2% at $2,403.76. Prices climbed 5.5% in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain since May 2020.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2021
