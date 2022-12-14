Gold holds above $1,800/oz in run-up to Fed verdict

*
Gold should trade around $1,820 for rest of the year -
analyst
*
Fed statement due at 1900 GMT
*
Gold scaled over five-month peak on Tuesday
*
UK inflation falls from 41-year high
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices held above the $1,800 per
ounce pivot on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation
lifted expectations the Federal Reserve will adopt a less
aggressive policy stance later in the day.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,807.77 per ounce,
as of 0957 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to
$1,820.10.
Gold price rose as much as 2.4% to their highest level in
more than five months on Tuesday after data showing a
smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices sent the
dollar tumbling.
Making gold more appealing for other currency holders, the
dollar was flat against its rivals at 104.060, not far
off a six-month low of 103.57 it touched post the inflation
data.
"There's clearly a belief that the end of the tightening
cycle is in sight, traders are just waiting for the Fed to give
the nod," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"If the Fed softens its tone later today, we could see gold
break and hold above $1,810, potentially giving it a santa rally
of its own this year."
The Fed's decision is scheduled at 1900 GMT, followed by a
press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The U.S. central
bank is widely expected to increase rates by 50 basis points.
Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it
decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding
asset.
"The Fed would have priced in the latest CPI data and is
unlikely to change their interest rate view in the short term,"
said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm
AirGuide.
Data showed Britain's inflation fell more sharply than
expected in November, offering some comfort to the Bank of
England as it prepares to raise interest rates again.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $23.63, platinum
gained 0.2% to $1,034.46 and palladium eased 0.2%
to $1,925.74.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)