  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Gold holds above $1,800/oz in run-up to Fed verdict

12/14/2022 | 05:17am EST
Gold should trade around $1,820 for rest of the year - analyst

Fed statement due at 1900 GMT

Gold scaled over five-month peak on Tuesday

UK inflation falls from 41-year high

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices held above the $1,800 per ounce pivot on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations the Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,807.77 per ounce, as of 0957 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,820.10.

Gold price rose as much as 2.4% to their highest level in more than five months on Tuesday after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices sent the dollar tumbling.

Making gold more appealing for other currency holders, the dollar was flat against its rivals at 104.060, not far off a six-month low of 103.57 it touched post the inflation data.

"There's clearly a belief that the end of the tightening cycle is in sight, traders are just waiting for the Fed to give the nod," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"If the Fed softens its tone later today, we could see gold break and hold above $1,810, potentially giving it a santa rally of its own this year."

The Fed's decision is scheduled at 1900 GMT, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to increase rates by 50 basis points.

Lower rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"The Fed would have priced in the latest CPI data and is unlikely to change their interest rate view in the short term," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

Data showed Britain's inflation fell more sharply than expected in November, offering some comfort to the Bank of England as it prepares to raise interest rates again.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.2% to $1,034.46 and palladium eased 0.2% to $1,925.74. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.68667 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.23824 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73831 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.06587 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
GOLD -0.11% 1807.2 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012132 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.64473 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
PALLADIUM 0.10% 1926.34 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
SILVER -0.18% 23.639 Delayed Quote.0.20%
HOT NEWS