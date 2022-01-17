Gold holds ground despite Fed's rate rise signals

(Updates prices)
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held their ground on Monday,
with gains capped by expectations of monetary policy tightening
in the United States.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,819.41 an ounce by 1526 GMT
while U.S. gold futures also edged up by 0.1% to
$1,818.80. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.
"A tightening money policy could have negative impacts on
gold, but despite that gold has been holding up very well. I
think it's mainly because the overall Fed balance sheet is still
at elevated levels," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets
strategy at Bank of China International.
While considered an inflationary hedge, gold is highly
sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highs last week on
expectations for higher interest rates.
The focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jan. 25-26
meeting after policymakers signaled that they would start
raising interest rates in March to tame inflation.
"Market participants are likely to refrain from buying gold
ahead of the U.S. Fed's first rate hike," Commerzbank analysts
wrote in a note.
"They may be hoping that the Fed's meeting next week will
give them further and/or clearer signals that the Fed will be
commencing its rate hike cycle in March."
Reflecting wider sentiment, speculators cut their net long
COMEX gold position in the week to Jan. 11, data showed on
Friday.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.97 an
ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $974.32 and palladium
gained 0.5% to $1,887.19.
