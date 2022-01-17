Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold holds ground despite Fed's rate rise signals

01/17/2022 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh

(Updates prices)

* Traders await U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting

* Specs cut net long positions in gold -CFTC

* U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Day

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held their ground on Monday, with gains capped by expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,819.41 an ounce by 1526 GMT while U.S. gold futures also edged up by 0.1% to $1,818.80. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

"A tightening money policy could have negative impacts on gold, but despite that gold has been holding up very well. I think it's mainly because the overall Fed balance sheet is still at elevated levels," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

While considered an inflationary hedge, gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highs last week on expectations for higher interest rates.

The focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jan. 25-26 meeting after policymakers signaled that they would start raising interest rates in March to tame inflation.

"Market participants are likely to refrain from buying gold ahead of the U.S. Fed's first rate hike," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"They may be hoping that the Fed's meeting next week will give them further and/or clearer signals that the Fed will be commencing its rate hike cycle in March."

Reflecting wider sentiment, speculators cut their net long COMEX gold position in the week to Jan. 11, data showed on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1% at $22.97 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $974.32 and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,887.19. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Kavya Guduru Editing by Alexander Smith and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.721 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.33% 3.01 End-of-day quote.7.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.3644 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.79898 Delayed Quote.0.64%
COMMERZBANK AG -0.11% 7.423 Delayed Quote.11.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.14005 Delayed Quote.0.75%
GOLD 0.12% 1818.415 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013468 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.6794 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
SILVER 0.35% 23.0048 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:04aUAE fuel truck blast kills three, Yemen Houthis claim attack
RE
11:00aOzone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say
RE
10:59aBank of Canada Survey Indicates Strong Upward Wage Pressure
DJ
10:58aGerman transport minister reverses from 15 mln electric vehicles goal
RE
10:57aBitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift
RE
10:57aSouth African rand slips as dollar edges higher
RE
10:56aRussian forces arrive in Belarus for joint military drills
RE
10:53aLebanese cabinet to meet next week after three-month gap, Al Jadeed TV says
RE
10:49aFirms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures - Bank of Canada survey
RE
10:45aThe study, among 150 subjects, also shows that fourth shot is still not effective enough to prevent omicron infection
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
3Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
4European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS