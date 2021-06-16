Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold holds steady as market awaits Fed view on stimulus

06/16/2021 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee sorts gold bars in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna

(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited for any signs of early tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold was steady at $1,859.00 per ounce by 0902 GMT. It fell to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,860.90.

In a new policy statement and economic projections due on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back its massive bond-buying programme launched in 2020.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said the market was looking for any hawkish signals so they would be more likely to move gold prices than the Fed reiterating that it would stick with the dovish path of recent months.

"There is inflation pressure building up, so the question is how they perceive that," Staunovo said.

Potentially buoying gold's appeal for investors holding other currencies, the dollar index edged down slightly. [USD/]

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6% year-on-year during the month, the largest gain since November 2010.

This comes on the backdrop of recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices, which have raised concerns over rising inflation rates.

However, Fed officials have said rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings would stay in place for some time.

"The street is heavily positioned with the Fed in the transitory indication corner. The FOMC is unlikely to rock the boat tonight, and if they did, it would be a massive surprise," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said, referring to the Fed's policy committee.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $27.73 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.2% to $2,758.33, and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,148.58.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

By Arundhati Sarkar


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aGold holds steady as market awaits Fed view on stimulus
RE
05:53aUK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
RE
05:46aBrexit deal risks undermining N.Ireland peace, says UK's Frost
RE
05:43aSterling ticks higher on surprise inflation surge
RE
05:42aDEVELOPING COUNTRIES AND PANDEMIC RECOVERY : report maps over 300 migrants' finance schemes
PU
05:39aEU being excessively "purist" over post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland, says UK
RE
05:38aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF CH  : Summary of Trade Statistics in May 2021
PU
05:30aChina's factory output, retail sales miss expectations in May
RE
05:28aOEB EMPLOYERS & INDUSTRIALISTS FEDERATION  : Financing the green transition of Cypriot hotels
PU
05:10aIndex of Wages Cost, 1st Quarter 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks hold near record highs ahead of Fed
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5TULLOW OIL PLC : TULLOW OIL : raises hedging to 75% of output for two years

HOT NEWS