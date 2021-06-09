Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold holds steady as spotlight shifts to U.S. data, ECB meeting

06/09/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as bond yields remained under pressure, with investors on the sidelines ahead of more data on U.S. inflation and the European Central Bank policy meeting.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near more than a month low, while the dollar index held steady.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,893.89 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,896.60

"What I am looking at is the build-up to the FOMC meeting ... the Fed may start to discuss about taper and this is getting highlighted," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

"The market is still of the opinion that it (the Fed) is going to a dovish taper and we have inflation aspects, which should be relatively positive for gold."

The U.S. consumer price index report due on Thursday is expected to provide more clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back monetary stimulus. The ECB policy meeting is also scheduled on the same day.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hold its policy meeting next week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday noted that a slightly higher interest-rate environment "would be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view."

Data out of China showed May factory gate prices rose at their fastest pace in over 12 years, while consumer prices increased for the third straight month.

"We expect further gains (to gold) in the coming months amidst rising inflation pressuring US treasury real yields, a weak U.S. dollar and renewed waves of COVID-19 infections gripping countries across the world," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $27.68 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,808.75, while platinum gained 0.1% to $1,162.57.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 11705.44 Delayed Quote.0.14%
GOLD 0.02% 1893.6 Delayed Quote.0.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aSoftBank-backed Doordash enters Japan
RE
12:32aCorn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses
RE
12:31aEQS-NEWS  : Global Investment Bank Announces Global Business Summit Asia 2021
DJ
12:30aCopper rises on supply woes, firm demand outlook; China price curb fears weigh
RE
12:25aCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Leading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ban
RE
12:25aA GREATER FOCUS ON THE PRIVATE SECTOR REQUIRED TO PIVOT SRI LANKA'S DEVELOPMENT TRAJECTORY : IFC Asia and Pacific Vice President
PU
12:20aIndian shares open higher on financials, healthcare boost
RE
12:20aThai parliament debates bill on $16 billion borrowing to counter virus outbreak
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises for second day on signs of strong fuel demand recovery
2Dollar teeters as inflation test looms
3World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low
4CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Clover Health shares surge as 'meme stock' rally expands
5U.S. to work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals

HOT NEWS