Gold holds steady as traders eye U.S. cenbank meet

* FOMC's two-day meeting scheduled on Dec. 14-15
* Asian stocks, oil slip on Omicron variant fears
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday,
caught between lower bond yields and a stronger dollar, as
investors watched for signs of how soon the U.S. central bank
could wind down pandemic support measures when it meets later in
the day.
Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,786.70 per ounce
by 0341 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,786.40.
"The market is largely waiting for the outcome of the Fed
meeting," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak, adding,
the metal was stuck in a narrow range due to two conflicting
factors - lower bond yields and a stronger dollar.
The dollar firmed, making bullion more expensive for buyers
holding other currencies, while U.S. Treasury yields hovered
near a one-week trough touched in the previous session.
The U.S. Federal Reserve shall begin its two-day monetary
policy meeting later in the day, and it is expected to announce
wrapping up its bond buying stimulus sooner than previously
communicated, potentially setting up earlier interest rate hikes
next year.
Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push
government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of
holding bullion, which bears no interest.
"The real question is, are we going to get a clear-cut
hawkish signal? If it's not as hawkish as the markets have
already baked in, we might get a bit of a pop in gold, but the
path of least resistance still favours weakness," Spivak said.
The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank
of Japan are also scheduled to meet this week.
Asian stocks and oil prices slipped, as fears over the
Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment.
Spot silver dipped 0.5% to $22.21 an ounce. Platinum
dropped 0.2% to $927.61, while palladium gained
0.2% to $1,685.18.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)