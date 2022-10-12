Gold in tight range as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

*
U.S. Consumer Price Index due at 1230 GMT
Gold to trade in $1,620-$1,740 range near-term- analyst
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices flitted in a tight range
on Thursday as market participants maintained a cautious stance
ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the
size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,670.20 per ounce, as
of 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,676.50.
Although traditionally considered an inflation hedge, rising
interest rates to combat high prices have reduced bullion's
appeal since the metal yields no interest.
"Inflation is going to remain very sticky for a while and
will keep gold under pressure ... In the near-term, trading
range for gold prices will be $1,620 to $1,740" said Edward
Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index data is due at 1230 GMT and
is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year in September,
which could cement expectations of another big rate hike from
the Fed.
A stronger print would be negative for gold, ANZ wrote in a
note.
Wednesday's readout of the central bank's last policy
meeting showed Fed policymakers agreed they needed to move to a
more restrictive policy stance, and then maintain that for some
time to lower inflation.
Gold still looks weak on the charts and any rally in prices
will be short-term as the Fed is still concerned about inflation
and remains very hawkish, Meir added.
On the physical front, the London Bullion Market Association
said on Wednesday it wants to recognise firms that gather and
refine gold dug up by small-scale miners in developing
countries.
Market participants also took stock of new COVID-19
infections reported from top gold consumer China, which imposed
restrictions to curb its spread in some regions.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $18.95 per ounce, platinum
rose 0.1% to $880.68 and palladium lost 0.1% to
$2,134.03.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)