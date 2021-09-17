Gold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm

(Adds comments, updates prices)
* Break below $1,750/oz, could see gold fall to $1,715-
analyst
* Dollar holds close to near-three week peak
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered on Friday after
sliding to an over one-month low in the previous session, though
a firm dollar set the metal on course for a weekly decline as
investors awaited next week's key U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,758.10 per ounce by
0329 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to
$1,759.50. The precious metal has declined 1.6% this week.
"While support at $1,750 has so far held, with some
speculative short-covering lifting prices slightly, the bounce
looks anaemic and gold faces another test of $,1750 as the
dollar remains firm," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market
analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.
The dollar held close to a near three-week peak on Friday,
increasing gold's cost for buyers holding other currencies.
"If $1,750 breaks, gold could target the $1,715 area, and
potentially long-term support around $1,675," Halley added.
Bullion slipped as much as 2.7% on Thursday, as the dollar
index jumped after an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales
last month raised expectations of the Federal Reserve
potentially reducing its stimulus sooner.
The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting
is due to be held on Sept. 21-22.
Reduced central bank stimulus tends to lift bond yields,
which raises the opportunity cost of holding non-interest
bearing gold. It also helps boost the dollar, further weighing
on bullion.
Fitch Solutions said in a note it had a neutral outlook on
gold for the coming months with the precious metal easing in
2022.
"The Fed's normalisation of monetary policy, a strong global
economic growth outlook and the temporary strengthening of the
U.S. dollar should put a lid on gold prices," Fitch said.
Silver fell 0.1% to $22.91 per ounce, after hitting
its lowest in more than a month on Thursday.
Platinum rose 0.9% to $941.31, while palladium
dipped 1.8% to $1,997.08.
