Gold inches up as investors await U.S. economic data

02/20/2023 | 09:59am EST
*

Fed minutes, U.S. GDP data due this week

*

Thin trade on Monday due to Presidents' Day holiday in U.S.

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday on a slightly weaker dollar, as investors looked out for upcoming U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,845.93 per ounce at 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,855.10.

"We still look for higher prices over the coming quarters, but near term, I think gold will stay volatile until U.S. economic data indicates a slowdown in economic activity," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Economic data last week showed signs of a resilient U.S. economy and a tight labour market, sparking speculation the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer.

Investor attention will be on the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's January meeting minutes and U.S. GDP data.

Several Fed officials last week signalled that more rate hikes were needed to bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target.

"Further dollar-led weakness could see gold target support in the $1,792 to $1,776 area with resistance at $1,872," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.

The dollar index was slightly lower on the day, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Markets expect the Fed funds rate to peak just under 5.3% by July, with analysts seeing the dollar having run its course for now.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest in over three months on Friday as well.

Higher interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold, although it is considered a hedge against soaring prices.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $21.80 per ounce, platinum jumped 1.4% to $929.53 and palladium was up 1.3% to $1,517.87.

Liquidity is expected to be thin on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.71% 0.6917 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.07% 1.20372 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.26% 0.7429 Delayed Quote.0.53%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06867 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
GOLD 0.41% 1846.13 Delayed Quote.1.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012098 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.35% 0.6255 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
PALLADIUM 2.19% 1518.63 Delayed Quote.-16.14%
SILVER 1.09% 21.8138 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
