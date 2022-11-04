Gold jumps 1% as dollar rally stalls; focus on U.S. jobs data

*
Nonfarm payrolls forecast increasing 200,000
*
Markets are trying to focus on dovish remarks also -
analyst
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped more than 1% on
Friday and were headed for a weekly gain, as the dollar eased,
while investors looked forward to U.S. jobs report later in the
day that could shed more light on Federal Reserve's rate-hike
path.
Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,648.77 per ounce by 0906
GMT, and was up 0.4% for the week so far.
U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $1,651.40.
The dollar index fell 0.3%, making gold more
appealing for other currency holders.
"Investors are still digesting Fed's comments and today
there is some more optimism, markets are trying to focus the
attention also on dovish remarks, while uncertainty is still
dominant," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for
Kinesis Money.
The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis
point for the fourth time in a row this week, but also signalled
it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the
fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.
Data on Thursday showed number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
All eyes are now on U.S. non-farm payrolls data for October due
at 1230 GMT.
A Reuters survey showed nonfarm payrolls likely increased by
200,000 jobs last month after rising 263,000 in September.
"Any figure above expectations could push investors to bet
on further rate hikes (pressuring gold and shares), while
numbers be below forecasts – in this strange scenario - can be
positive for gold and stocks," De Casa added.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but high interest
rates dent the non-yielding asset's appeal.
"Interest rates are likely to stay elevated, but slowing
pace of hikes could see the pace of decline in gold prices
moderate," said Christopher Wong, OCBC FX strategist.
Spot silver rose 1.9% to $19.83 per ounce, platinum
climbed 1.4% to $931.94, and palladium advanced
1.8% to $1,834.40.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in
Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)