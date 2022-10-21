Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gold jumps on Fed rate path doubts as dollar flips down

10/21/2022 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Palladium down over 5% on day

*

Price dip a Diwali bonus for Indian market

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose over 1% on Friday as the dollar turned negative, with bullion getting additional support from reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,644.38 per ounce by 11:33 p.m. ET (1533 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,648.70.

"The Wall Street Journal article which mentions the pace of rate hikes is being given a lot of share of mind for (market)participants," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The WSJ reported that Fed officials are barreling toward another interest-rate rise of 0.75 percentage point in November, while some have begun signalling their desire to slow down the pace of increases soon.

Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices rebounded having slipped to their lowest since end-September earlier in the day.

With gold hitting a low, people came in and started buying it, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

The dollar index gave up earlier gains and slipped 0.3%, making gold a less expensive for overseas investors.

On the physical side, demand for gold in India picked up pace this week as some consumers bought into a retreat in domestic prices ahead of festivals.

"Indian demand for physical gold alone has been so strong that it's offset all the liquidations from physically backed ETFs... But with Diwali just a few short days away, we could see less retail interest and continued outflows from institutional investors, which should see prices subside from here," Ghali added.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.3% to $18.91 per ounce, platinum was steady at $913.50, while palladium fell 3.4% to $1,988.90, earlier falling over 5%. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.09% 0.63488 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.12474 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.58% 0.7299 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.61% 13405.61 Real-time Quote.10.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.50% 0.98326 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
GOLD 1.25% 1648.2 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.05% 0.57315 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
PALLADIUM -2.72% 1992.44 Delayed Quote.4.49%
SILVER 1.87% 18.9846 Delayed Quote.-21.03%
Latest news "Economy"
12:01pGiorgia Meloni: The long climb to Italy's political summit
RE
11:59aRemy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle
RE
11:58aBiden says he doesn't support permanent repeal of debt limit
RE
11:57aGold jumps on Fed rate path doubts as dollar flips down
RE
11:56aJapanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention
RE
11:56aSpain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt
RE
11:55aFrance's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
11:53aTwo people dead, two missing after boats collide off Dutch coast
RE
11:51aJapan mof's international division declines comment on latest do…
RE
11:51aRussia says U.S. blocked its participation in nuclear conference
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

HOT NEWS