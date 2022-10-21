Gold jumps on Fed rate path doubts as dollar flips down

*
Palladium down over 5% on day
Price dip a Diwali bonus for Indian market
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose over 1% on Friday as
the dollar turned negative, with bullion getting additional
support from reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S.
Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 1% to $1,644.38 per ounce by 11:33
p.m. ET (1533 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to
$1,648.70.
"The Wall Street Journal article which mentions the pace of
rate hikes is being given a lot of share of mind for
(market)participants," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist
at TD Securities.
The WSJ reported that Fed officials are barreling toward
another interest-rate rise of 0.75 percentage point in November,
while some have begun signalling their desire to slow down the
pace of increases soon.
Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Gold prices rebounded having slipped to their lowest since
end-September earlier in the day.
With gold hitting a low, people came in and started buying
it, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.
The dollar index gave up earlier gains and slipped
0.3%, making gold a less expensive for overseas investors.
On the physical side, demand for gold in India picked up
pace this week as some consumers bought into a retreat in
domestic prices ahead of festivals.
"Indian demand for physical gold alone has been so strong
that it's offset all the liquidations from physically backed
ETFs... But with Diwali just a few short days away, we could see
less retail interest and continued outflows from institutional
investors, which should see prices subside from here," Ghali
added.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.3% to $18.91 per ounce,
platinum was steady at $913.50, while palladium
fell 3.4% to $1,988.90, earlier falling over 5%.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)