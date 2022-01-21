Gold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs

* Gold on track for second straight weekly rise
* Silver on track for best week in one year, up over 6%
* Palladium eyes over 10% weekly jump
* Platinum set for its best week since June
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its two-month highs on
Friday as inflation and geopolitical risks underpinned the
safe-haven metal, while strong demand for palladium set the
autocatalyst on course for its best week since March.
Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,835.13 per ounce as of
1011 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,835.40.
"The sentiment remains positive despite the modest
correction (in gold) seen this morning. From a technical point
of view, the current decline can be called a pullback, a test to
the former resistance zone of $1,830," said Carlo Alberto De
Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.
Gold has risen about 0.9% this week after prices climbed to
a two-month high of $1,847.72 on Thursday as benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields retreated.
Investor focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting scheduled on Jan. 25-26 as it plans to hike interest
rates to fight inflation.
"Apart from inflation concerns, gold prices are benefiting
from rising geopolitical tensions, which support safe-haven
investment demand," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.
Fears that Russia may invade its neighbour Ukraine have kept
investors on the tenterhooks.
While gold is an inflationary hedge, it is also sensitive to
rising U.S. interest rates, which reduce the appeal of holding
non-interest-bearing bullion.
Spot palladium jumped 0.8% to $2,075.68 per ounce,
poised for a weekly gain of more than 10%. Platinum was
up 0.1% at $1,040.40, set for its best week since last June.
Both metals are used in emissions-reducing autocatalysts for
vehicles.
While demand prospects for Platinum Group Metals look better
this year amid growing expectations of improving semi-conductors
availability in the second half, prices are likely to remain
volatile until chip supply tightness eases, ANZ's Kumari said.
Elsewhere, silver was flat at $24.44 per ounce, set
for its best week in a year, having risen 6.4%.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)