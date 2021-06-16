Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Gold little changed as investors await Fed's view on stimulus outlook

06/16/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee sorts gold bars in the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna

(Reuters) - Gold traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on possible tapering of economic support measures, while a firmer dollar weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was steady at $1,859.90 per ounce by 0657 GMT. It fell to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,862.30.

"Gold has been down for a few days and this reflects in the building anticipation that (the Fed's) tapering of QE might start faster than the market is currently expecting," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

"Gold has entered the next leg down. Immediate support at this stage is around $1,850. If we can break that with the help of the (Fed meet) over the next 24 hours, gold might head towards $1,800."

Making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar held steady near a one-month high against its rivals.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May, while producer prices jumped by 6.6% year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November 2010.

Recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices have raised concerns over rising inflation. However, Fed officials have said rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings would stay in place for some time.

The U.S. central bank is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers on when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched in 2020 at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

Meanwhile, data from China showed the country's industrial output grew 8.8% in May from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 12.4%.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.4% to $27.74 per ounce, palladium eased 0.1% to $2,760.55 and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,148.49.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Aditya Soni)

By Brijesh Patel


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aIndia's fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease
RE
03:55aDollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed
RE
03:52aChina says still sees pressure on firms, employment
RE
03:51aDollar holds below one-month high as currency markets wait for Fed
RE
03:50aChina to release copper, aluminium and zinc reserves to stabilise prices
RE
03:44aChina rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism
RE
03:42aChina's refinery output hits record as margins improve on new taxes
RE
03:31aChina's factory output, retail sales, investment all miss expectations in May
RE
03:28aGold little changed as investors await Fed's view on stimulus outlook
RE
03:26aMade.com shares fall 7% after completing London IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia circles the wagons ahead of Fed, oil eyes 2019 high
2U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4Oil rises as demand outlook improves, U.S. inventories fall
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : China says nuclear fuel rods damaged, no radiation leak

HOT NEWS